KARACHI: Early Friday morning trade in the inter-bank market saw a little increase in the value of the Pakistani rupee relative to the US dollar.

During intraday trade, the rupee’s quote against the US dollar was 260.4, up Re0.53.

When it settled at 260.93 on Thursday after appreciating by 0.37% against the US dollar, the rupee recorded its second consecutive gain.

Data released on Thursday revealed a significant rise, with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange holdings rising by $66 million to $3.26 billion.

The nation has $8.73 billion in total liquid foreign reserves. Commercial banks held $5.47 billion in net foreign reserves.