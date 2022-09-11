KARACHI: Though the disease’s mortality rate is low, dengue fever, a vector-borne viral illness that can be easily avoided by avoiding mosquito bites, has engulfed the city and hundreds of thousands of patients are presenting daily at government and private hospitals as well as to general practitioners.

According to data acquired from various sources, dengue cases are currently being confirmed in the majority of patients who present to outpatient clinics and private hospitals with flu-like signs and symptoms. Presently, both public and private hospitals are diagnosing dengue.

Five main hospitals in the city have recorded no deaths during the dengue outbreak this year, according to sources. These healthcare facilities include the Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), Dow University Hospital, Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital (SIDHRC) and Research Center, National Institute of Child Health (NICH), and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC).

According to the sources, the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) came in second with three deaths (reported between May and September 9) followed by the Indus Hospital with two fatalities (reported between August 1 and September 8) and South City Hospital with one death (reported between August 1 and September 8). The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) saw the most deaths (11), according to the sources (one death).

“Since May, 1,034 patients have successfully recovered at LNH. Only three people died, and many more are still receiving care, according to hospital employee Anjum Rizvi.