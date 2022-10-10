A unit from the Pakistani Army departed for Qatar on Monday to join the security personnel assigned for the FIFA World Cup, which will begin in the country in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula this November, earning the Pakistani military yet another distinction.

The force, which is made up of Pakistan Army officers, junior commissioned officers, and troops, will support the Qatari government with security during the biggest and most awaited athletic event to ever take place in Qatar.

From November 20 to December 18, 2022 will see the FIFA World Cup.The spectacular will be held for the first time in the Gulf nation. For security during the major event, it had asked the Pakistan Army. In August, a four-person delegation from the Qatari interior ministry visited Pakistan to discuss the issue.

The eight-person FIFA international training team travelled to Pakistan in September and gave the troops travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 security instruction.The Pakistan Army and Qatari agreement to provide support during the major football event had previously received clearance from the federal cabinet.

