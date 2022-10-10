ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will serve as vice president of the 27th UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP-27), according to the announcement.Out of the 195 members of the United Nations, Pakistan has achieved this international distinction.

Egypt is holding the COP-27 presidency. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also been invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to co-chair the COP-27 meeting.The roundtable session will be jointly presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Norway, and the President of Egypt.

The COP-27 meeting, which will be attended by heads of state, head of government, and representatives of think tanks, will start on the 6th of next month in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Shehbaz Sharif was given the vice presidency because of his ability to speak out strongly against climate change.

The Prime Minister vehemently brought up the subject of climate change at the SCO Summit and the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in the wake of recent disasters.