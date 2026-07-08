Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that the enemy is aware of the conspiracies of intelligence to destabilize Pakistan, the state will crush cross-border terrorism with full force.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the National Defense University and addressed the graduating officers of the National Security and War Course.

The Field Marshal said that the nature of war has changed, Pakistan’s armed forces are also adapting their strategies and capabilities accordingly, strategic clarity and institutional professionalism are the basis for dealing with complex challenges.

The Field Marshal said that institutions like NDU are preparing the military and civilian leadership of the future to deal with hybrid, conventional and unconventional threats. He said that the enemy is fully aware of the efforts of intelligence agencies to destabilize Pakistan, proxy networks working under the auspices of enemy agencies will not be able to harm the peace and economic development of Pakistan.

The Field Marshal said that the state will crush cross-border terrorism with all its might, with the support of the nation, the hideouts of terrorists and their facilitators will be completely eliminated.

He said that wars are not won by the noise of the media or political slogans but by faith, unity and discipline, and he has full confidence in the professionalism, high morale and operational readiness of Pakistan’s experienced armed forces.

The Field Marshal exhorted the graduating officers to adopt the principles of honesty, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the motherland. Earlier, on his arrival at the National Defense University, President NDU welcomed Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.