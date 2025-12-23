ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading businessman Arif Habib has announced after purchasing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that the number of aircraft of the airline will be increased to 38 and then to 65.

After winning the PIA bid in Islamabad, Arif Habib, while talking to the media, said in his message that the government has privatized PIA in a very transparent manner and the PIA bid will benefit the Pakistani economy.

He said that Pakistan has won today, foreign investors will be attracted to Pakistan and more investment will be promoted in the country.

He said that PIA is our national institution, it has seen good days, it has been the number 2 airline in the world, all its employees are talented and know their work very well, we will give confidence to the employees and take full advantage of their expertise.

Arif Habib said that in the first phase, the number of operational aircraft will be 38 and then the number will be increased to 65.

He said that obviously when we expand, employment opportunities will be created for more people and the current staff and experienced people will also get very good opportunities.