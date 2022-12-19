After a thrilling 3-3 deadlock in extra time, Argentina defeated the defending champions France 4-2 on penalties to win the World Cup on Sunday.

Argentina won their third overall and first since 1986 after goaltender Emiliano Martinez of Argentina saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni’s attempt went wide.

With Kylian Mbappe scoring twice in two minutes, including a penalty kick in the 80th minute, France had rallied from two goals down to tie the game over the course of 90 minutes.

Following Lionel Messi of Argentina’s goal for a 3-2 lead in the 109th minute, the France striker completed his hat-trick in the 118th minute with another penalty kick.

Messi’s successful conversion of a 23rd-minute penalty gave Argentina a 2-0 lead early on. Messi was playing in his record-breaking 26th World Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister’s cutback found Angel Di Maria, who finished nicely, then they scored again with a fantastic four-pass counterattack.