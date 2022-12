ATTOCK: On Monday, two brothers died in their Attock house from consuming acid.

Despite being brought to the DHQ hospital, the victims did not survive. Names of the victims include Saif and Sami Ullah.

Police are looking into the incident to see if the deceased brothers accidently drank the poison or if there was another aspect at play.

However, the family claimed to the authorities that the two brothers had accidentally swallowed acid.