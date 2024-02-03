ISLAMABAD: A merchant-friendly mobile app has been approved to bring crores of retailers in the country into the tax net.

The merchant-friendly app approved to bring retailers into the tax net will automatically calculate monthly tax payments, the app will keep records and facilitate payment to the shopkeeper.

The app will levy up to 10 percent of the annual rent of the shop while the scheme is expected to be announced anytime.

On the other hand, online retailers are also being considered to be brought into the tax net