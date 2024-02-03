The Power Play: Pakistan Army Earns 74% Approval Ahead of Elections

In the latest Ipsos Pakistan survey conducted for Voice of America, the Pakistan Army stands tall as the ‘most trusted institution’ with a staggering 74% approval rating. As the nation prepares for the upcoming February 8 general elections, this revelation reshapes the political landscape.

Institutions Under Scrutiny: Supreme Court Gains 58% Approval, Election Commission Least Trusted

Following closely behind the Pakistan Army, the Supreme Court emerges as the second most trusted institution, securing a 58% approval rating. However, the election commission finds itself at the bottom of the trust ladder among eight institutions. Dive into the survey results to understand the dynamics of institutional trust among the Pakistani youth.

Youth Perspectives: Shifting Party Preferences and Engagement Trends

Delve into the survey’s findings regarding the political leanings of Pakistani youth. With 70% claiming they will cast their votes in the upcoming elections, explore the data on party loyalty, switching preferences, and the level of engagement among the youth.

Media Influence and Information Channels: TV, Social Media, and Word of Mouth

Uncover the preferred sources of information for the Pakistani youth. From TV and social media to word of mouth, discover the channels shaping political opinions. The survey highlights significant gender disparities in social media usage, with WhatsApp leading the pack among the youth.

Key Issues Shaping the Political Discourse: Economy, Education, and Health

Gain insights into the priorities that matter to Pakistani voters. The survey reveals economic issues taking precedence, with education and health topping the list of concerns. Explore the data on national issues, including inflation and poverty, influencing the political landscape.

Conclusion:

As Pakistan heads towards the February 8 general elections, Ipsos Pakistan’s survey provides a comprehensive glimpse into the political pulse of the nation. From institutional trust to youth engagement and pressing issues, the findings offer valuable insights for both voters and policymakers alike. Stay informed and navigate the intricate political landscape with a nuanced understanding of the factors shaping the future of Pakistan.