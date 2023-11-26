Islamabad High Court has canceled the application of registration case against former Army Chief General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa and former DGISI Lieutenant General Retired Faiz Hameed from the Cause list.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court heard the application related to the registration of the case against General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt General Retired Faiz Hameed in the cause list of ongoing cases after retirement and for breaking the legal barrier and misrepresenting various events. What was set for?

The Islamabad High Court had scheduled a hearing on November 28 on the application of civilian Atif Ali to register a case against the former army chief and former DGISI.

However, now the court has canceled the application of registration case against General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt General Retired Faiz Hameed from the Cause list.

According to the Islamabad High Court website, the hearing of this application has been canceled and removed from the list.

On the application for registration of the case, the High Court had also noticed FIA, Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Faiz Hameed, journalists Javed Chaudhry, Shahid Maitla, Pemra, and Press Association of Pakistan.

The Islamabad High Court sent notices to the parties on October 6, instructing them to submit their reply and defense documents 3 days before the November 28 hearing.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq had issued notices to the parties after the preliminary hearing