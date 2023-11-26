According to the American newspaper New York Times, Israel carried out the fastest massacre of civilians in the recent war in Gaza.

According to the report of the New York Times, the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli army in 48 days is more than the 20-year war of the United States in Afghanistan.

The report says that Israel killed twice as many civilians in 7 weeks of airstrikes than in the first year of the Iraq war and that 48 days of civilian casualties in Gaza are more than the 2 years of the Ukraine war.

According to the American newspaper, in the first two weeks of the Gaza war, 90 percent of the bombs dropped by Israel on Gaza were between 1,000 and 2,000 pounds.

It should be remembered that more than 14,850 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 36,000 have been injured in the ongoing Israeli bombardment in Gaza since October 7.

Today is the third day of a 4-day temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza and both sides are releasing each other’s prisoners under the agreement.