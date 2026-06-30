Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program has crossed another historic milestone.

166,000 interest-free loans have been issued under the project.

More than Rs 215 billion 76 crore have been issued for the construction of houses, with the help of which 155,594 houses have been completed so far and thousands of families have moved into their homes.

Currently, 28,453 houses are under construction and construction activities are in full swing, construction of 32,048 more houses will be started soon.

According to the spokesperson, more than Rs 14.5 billion loans have been recovered.

12,11,954 applications were received for the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program, the process of providing interest-free housing finance to low-income families is continuing successfully. Apni Chhat Apna Ghar has become one of the largest low-cost housing finance programs in Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson, 91,434 men completed the construction of their houses, 14,07 women built their own houses, and 23 transgenders also benefited from the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program.

60,139 houses were completed in rural Punjab, which opened a new chapter of development in rural areas. 45,325 houses were completed in urban areas, due to which thousands of families were provided with decent housing.

Equal opportunities are being provided to low-income families in rural and urban Punjab, the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program is expanding its reach to every region of the province.