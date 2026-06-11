Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called the Apna Ghar scheme a catalyst for accelerating the construction sector, promoting related industries and accelerating economic growth, and directed to intensify the awareness campaign of the scheme across the country.

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif regarding the Prime Minister Apna Ghar scheme and the Prime Minister said that it is very welcome that a large number of citizens are participating in the scheme. If we move forward at this pace, the dream of as many as possible aspirants of their own homes will be fulfilled.

He said that the success of this scheme will accelerate the construction sector, promote industries related to this sector and increase the pace of economic growth.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Housing to provide more facilities for citizens in the process of joining the Apna Ghar scheme, to work with the State Bank to make the application form of the Apna Ghar scheme easy to understand and to speed up the process of approving valid applications of the Apna Ghar scheme.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister directed the provinces to further intensify the awareness campaign regarding the Apna Ghar Scheme across the country and to expedite the acquisition of land documents.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the progress of the Apna Ghar Scheme so far and was informed that a total of Rs 11 billion in loans have been given under the Prime Minister Apna Ghar Scheme so far. After further simplifying the rules and regulations of the Prime Minister Apna Ghar Scheme in March this year, the number of applications from people seeking housing has increased significantly.

It was informed in the briefing that 67,900 people have submitted applications from across the country, out of which 16,587 applications have been approved, while 3,146 people have received loans and the process of providing loans on easy terms is being further accelerated through the establishment of a digital hub, facilitation desks and other measures.

It was further informed that the State Bank of Pakistan has made it mandatory for banks to process the application forms of the Apna Ghar Scheme within 15 days, the Parliament recently passed the Condominium and Financial Institution Recovery laws, which will remove legal obstacles in the housing sector and promote this sector.

It was informed in the briefing that a special digital portal has been launched to monitor the progress of the Apna Ghar Scheme.