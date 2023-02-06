The All-Parties Conference (APC) called by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will now take place on February 9 rather than 7, according to federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Marriyum announced in a tweet that the country’s leaders will come up with a coordinated plan to fight terrorism and other problems.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی دہشت گردی کے مسئلے پر بلائی گئی اے پی سی 7 کے بجائے 9 فروری جمعرات کو اسلام آباد میں منعقد ہوگی جس میں ملک کی تمام قومی وسیاسی قیادت کو مدعو کیا گیاہے۔ دہشت گردی، درپیش چیلنجز کے مقابلے کی مشترکہ حکمت عملی مرتب کی جائے گی، نیشنل ایکشن پلان پر نظرثانی ہو گی — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 6, 2023

According to the minister, the APC would also evaluate the National Action Plan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif convened an APC to identify solutions to “major national concerns” following this week’s tragic explosion in a mosque in Peshawar.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had stated in a statement at the time that the prime minister sought to gather the leaders of all political parties around a table to brainstorm solutions to “serious national concerns.”

The PM also invited Imran Khan, the leader of his opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in an effort to forge agreement on the subject.

Top PTI figures, like as former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak, had been called by federal minister Ayaz Sadiq who had invited them to the moot.

The invitation was a significant development because the PTI and the government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had historically disagreed on practically all national matters, even when the roles were reversed.

Imran Khan, the party’s leader, won’t be attending the APC of the federal government, according to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar.