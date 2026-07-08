Rawalpindi – Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its water rights, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, warning that any attempt by India to deprive Pakistan of its lawful share under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would be considered an “act of war.”

In a statement, Barrister Danyal strongly condemned India’s unilateral actions concerning the treaty, terming them a clear violation of international law, treaty obligations, and the established principles governing shared international watercourses.

He emphasized that the IWT is a legally binding international agreement that cannot be suspended or rendered ineffective through unilateral action. Any attempt to undermine the treaty, threatens the water security of over 240 million Pakistanis and undermines the credibility of the international treaty system.

“The Indus Waters Treaty is not a favour granted by any nation, it is a legally secured right”. “Any attempt to block, divert, or weaponize Pakistan’s share of water will constitute a grave threat to our security and will be considered an act of war.”

Barrister Danyal said Pakistan reserves the right to pursue all diplomatic, political, and legal remedies available under international law. He reiterated that while Pakistan remains committed to peace and dialogue in accordance with the UN Charter, its desire for peace should never be misconstrued as weakness.

Referring to the 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at GHQ, he said the forum endorsed the decisions of the National Security Committee and reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ resolve to protect Pakistan’s water rights at all costs.

He said the government, parliament, armed forces, and the people stand united under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in defending the country’s water security. He also welcomed China’s principled position in support of international law and peaceful dispute resolution.

The Parliamentary Secretary called upon the United Nations, friendly countries, and all stakeholders to play their role in preserving the treaty’s integrity. He said lasting peace in South Asia can only be achieved through respect for international law, faithful implementation of treaty obligations, and meaningful dialogue.