Anushkha Sharma has a quirky and excellent acting style. The actress has recently been quite busy filming for her much anticipated flick Chakda Xpress. According to reports, the Sultan star will portray Indian lady cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film.

After a five-year absence, she will make her big-screen debut with this film. She frequently posts pictures and videos to social media from the set of her upcoming film.

Speaking of which, the Zero actress took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and released a scene from the film in which she appeared to disclose the “life-changing” event for the character.The 34-year-old captioned the photo, writing, “A moment from a narrative that needs to be told!

Ranveer Singh responded to the still photo by clicking “like” on the article. Neeti Mohan, an Indian background vocalist, said, “Can’t wait.”

Anushka Sharma revealed the movie’s teaser in January and said it is a “dramatic portrayal of various incidents that influenced Jhulan’s life as well as women’s cricket.”According to reports, Netflix will stream the Prosit Roy-directed film.