Wasim Akram, a former cricket player, will appear in the Lollywood film Money Back Guarantee (MBG), according to superstar Fawad Khan.

He wrote: “Unveiling the first look of our new movie Money Back Guarantee – MBG” in a post that included the movie’s poster.

A user said, “Surprise, surprise!”Along with Khan, Akram’s image appeared on the movie poster. Release day for the Faisal Qureshi-directed film is set for April 21st, 2023.

But, according to Khan, the movie’s teaser will debut on September 9.According to the post, Wasim Akram’s wife Shaneira Akram appears in the movie alongside actors Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, and Hina Dilpazir.

The movie’s story has not yet been made public.