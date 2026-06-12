In a joint operation, the district administration and police conducted a sudden raid on the shop of Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a core committee member of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) who is currently wanted by the government.

According to sources, a thorough search of the shop was conducted during the operation, resulting in the recovery of allegedly anti-state and inflammatory material. The police have taken the recovered material into their custody and formally initiated legal proceedings regarding the matter.

Officials stated that further investigation is underway, while relevant intelligence and law enforcement agencies are closely examining various aspects and motives of the case to uncover the underlying facts.