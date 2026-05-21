By Sardar Khan Niazi

By the time, the smoke clears and the television panels move on, the pattern has already repeated itself. A rumor spreads. A religious procession passes through a Muslim neighborhood under heavy political symbolism. Provocative slogans are raised. Violence erupts. Muslim homes and shops are burned, demolished or sealed. Arrests disproportionately target the victims. Finally, the state presents the destruction as law enforcement rather than collective punishment. From Gujarat in 2002 to Delhi in 2020 and now Dhar, anti-Muslim violence in India increasingly appears not as isolated outbreaks of communal tension, but as episodes in a recurring political script. The details vary with geography and circumstance, but the underlying structure remains strikingly familiar. The first stage is polarization. Muslims are portrayed not as citizens with equal constitutional rights, but as demographic threats, outsiders, or obstacles to a majoritarian national identity. This rhetoric no longer exists on the fringes alone. It has migrated into mainstream political discourse, television media and social media ecosystems. The second stage is provocation through spectacle. Religious processions — once largely devotional — have in many places transformed into muscular assertions of dominance. Armed marches, incendiary slogans, and routes deliberately passing through sensitive Muslim localities create an atmosphere where confrontation becomes predictable. The third stage is administrative complicity or selective inaction. Repeatedly, questions emerge about why authorities failed to intervene before violence escalated despite clear warning signs. In numerous incidents, law enforcement appears less focused on prevention and more invested in managing the political optics afterward. Then comes the final stage: institutional legitimization. Bulldozers arrive. Muslim-owned homes and businesses are demolished under the language of “illegal encroachments” or “anti-riot action”. Collective punishment is reframed as governance. Due process becomes secondary to televised displays of state power. This is what makes the pattern dangerous. Violence is no longer merely mob-driven; it increasingly carries the appearance of administrative sanction. The tragedy is not only humanitarian but constitutional. India’s founding promise rested on pluralism — the idea that a deeply diverse society could coexist within a secular democratic framework. That promise is steadily eroding when one community repeatedly finds itself treated as suspect by default. The consequences extend beyond Muslims alone. Once democratic institutions become selective in their protection of citizens, the erosion eventually affects everyone. A state that normalizes impunity in one context rarely confines it there permanently. Internationally, too, the implications are serious. India seeks recognition as a rising global power and the world’s largest democracy. However, democratic legitimacy depends on not only elections or economic growth; it also depends on the protection of minorities, the independence of institutions and the equal application of law. The recurring communal crises damage that credibility. What is perhaps most alarming is the growing normalization of such violence. Each new episode generates outrage for a few days before dissolving into the relentless churn of news cycles. Public memory shortens. Accountability fades. The extraordinary becomes routine. Yet history offers a warning. Societies that fail to confront organized hatred early often discover too late that violence, once normalized, acquires its own momentum. The story connecting Gujarat, Delhi and Dhar is therefore larger than any single riot or demolition drive. It is the story of a democracy struggling with the tension between constitutional citizenship and majoritarian nationalism. India still possesses institutions, civil society actors, journalists and ordinary citizens willing to resist this trajectory. However, resistance becomes harder when fear is normalized and silence rewarded. The real question is no longer whether these incidents are connected. The pattern is now too visible to ignore. The question is whether India — and the world watching it — is willing to confront what that pattern means before it becomes irreversible.