It has been revealed that three cases have been registered in Lahore against PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar, who is accused of harassing actress Momina Iqbal.

Cases have been registered against Saqib Chadhar in Lahore’s Defence A police station. All three cases were registered on the complaint of a woman named Mahrukh Arif.

According to reports, these three cases have been registered under check dishonor. According to the text of the FIR, 3 checks worth Rs 27 crore were dishonored.

The plaintiff, the woman, said that she was a cancer patient and contacted Saqib Khan to sell the property. The property was sold on Davis Road to two accused named Saqib Khan and Akbar Khan. A property worth Rs 60 crore was sold and three checks worth Rs 9 crore were given.

The FIR further stated that the three checks were dishonored due to lack of money in the account, and the money was refused to be returned when demanded. The police have registered cases and started further action.