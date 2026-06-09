Another video of the incident involving TikToker Nadeem Mubarak alias “Nadeem Naniwala” has surfaced, after which the nature of the matter seems to be becoming clearer.

In the new footage, DSP Traffic Raya Circle Hisham Lodhi can be seen explaining the traffic violation in a very civilized manner and informing about legal action.

In the video, it can be seen that DSP Hisham Lodhi kept instructing Nadeem Mubarak to take the car to the police station, however, Nadeem Naniwala allegedly refused to comply. In the footage, Nadeem Mubarak can be heard saying that his car does not have a number plate, so he will not take it to the police station himself.

According to sources, in another important development of the incident, the recording of the dash cam installed in the car has also come to light, after which various aspects of the entire matter are becoming clear. In the video, DSP Hisham Lodhi can also be seen continuously addressing him as “Nadeem Bhai” in a soft tone, which reflects his professional and civilized behavior during the situation.

It should be remembered that a case was registered against Nadeem Naniwala at the Defense C police station on the charge of interfering with a government vehicle, which was registered on the complaint of Inspector Muhammad Fahad-ur-Rehman. After the case was registered, the accused Nadeem Mubarak remained in custody for a night.

Initially, allegations of misbehavior and alleged corruption against police personnel were also discussed on social media, however, after the new videos and evidence that have come to light, neither misbehavior nor corruption allegations have been proven. According to the authorities, all the video material has been made part of a regular investigation.

CTO Lahore Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi has taken the stand that the law is equal for all and action will continue against those who violate traffic rules without discrimination. Further investigation into the incident is underway and legal action will be taken in the light of all the evidence.