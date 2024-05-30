ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):PML-N Parliamentary Party Leader in Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui Thursday strongly criticized the portrayal of the country’s current situation by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder (PTI) Imran Khan as akin to the 1971 East Pakistan crisis.

Siddiqui expressed concern over the controversial message posted from Imran Khan’s verified official X account, which he said, gave a misleading impression that Pakistan was heading towards another Fall of Dhaka.

“Such claims are alarming, unacceptable, and deplorable,” he said in a statement.

Siddiqui said Imran Khan’s post was not merely a tweet, but a “meticulously scripted short film with a clear anti-army agenda”.

The film employs images from Bangladeshi and Indian media, which are usually used to malign the Pakistan Army, thereby revealing its malicious intent, he added.

He emphasized that the tweet echoed a “hostile mentality” against military personnel.

“Those who are making hollow and empty arguments to justify the pictorial tweet must tell the people how they will cover the press talk of PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub with the help of a written statement outside Adiala Jail along with former President Arif Alvi, who just after meeting with Imran Khan in jail reiterated the same thoughts as conveyed in Khan’s contentious tweet”, Siddiqui said.

He said the PTI founder’s likening himself to the most popular politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, making accusations against the current military leadership and drumbeating a new Dhaka fall was “highly condemnable”.

Siddiqui said, “Imran Khan’s rhetoric might be setting a stage for another incident like May 09,” he said, referring to last year’s violent attacks by the PTI party workers at national institutions and monuments.