Famous TikToker Sameera Rajput from Ghotki, Sindh was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her home.

The news of Sameera Rajput’s sudden death spread like wildfire on social media. Viral videos show the TikToker’s body being taken in a loader rickshaw.

Sameera Rajput was an emerging social media personality who gained a lot of fame with her short videos and unique style.

Her sudden death not only saddened her fans but also led to serious allegations from her family.

Sameera’s family claims that her death was not accidental but murder, for which Sameera’s ex-husband is responsible.

The parents alleged that Sameera was facing domestic violence and had expressed fear for her life several times.

The DSP of Ghotki told the media regarding the case that the statement of Sameera’s 15-year-old daughter has been recorded.

In which the daughter said that some people were pressuring her mother, Samira Rajput, to get married and she was killed by giving her poisonous medicine when she refused.

So far, the police or the administration have not come out with a final statement about the real cause of death, but the police have arrested two people on suspicion.

Police say that according to doctors, no evidence of violence was found on the body. Blood samples have been sent to the laboratory to determine the cause of death.

A large number of users on social media are demanding justice for Samira and a transparent investigation into the matter is being appealed.

Meanwhile, many people from the showbiz and online community have also expressed their grief over Samira’s death and expressed sympathy for her family.

After the increasing public pressure on social media, it is likely that the authorities will investigate the incident and bring the facts to light.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that a TikToker has lost his life. Earlier, a young TikToker, Sana Yousuf, was killed in Islamabad for not being friends.