By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday deferred contempt proceedings against PTI chief Imran Khan after he expressed willingness to apologize to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry. Imran Khan asked the Islamabad High Court to allow him to apologize directly to Justice Zeba Chaudhry. Remember that Imran was facing contempt charges after criticizing Judge Chaudhry at a rally in Islamabad's F-9 Park on August 20. PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's physical remand in a sedition case was ordered. The PTI head will have charged on September 22 after the IHC deemed his updated response in the case "unsatisfactory" at the last session.