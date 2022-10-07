Another audio leak from the hacker, who claims to have PM House audios, reveals that Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, engaged in horse trading while serving as the nation’s highest official.The former premier’s words in the allegedly recorded tape gave hints that it had been made before the vote on the motion to remove him from office was held.

The Supreme Court’s order from April 7 matches the 48-hour time frame mentioned in the recording. The National Assembly speaker had been ordered by the supreme court to convene a vote on the motion by April 9.

It is unknown if anyone else attended the meeting where the party position in the National Assembly was discussed.Following a number of audios of the current government that appeared on social media in recent weeks, this is the third audio of the PTI chairman to have been released.

Transcript of the audio leaked

You are greatly mistaken that the number game is now complete

It’s not like that…don’t think that it’s over because 48 hours from now is a long long time

Big things are happening in this. I am making some moves of my own which we cannot make public

I am buying five, I have five. [We need] to give the message that the five are very important

And tell him if he secures five more and it turns to 10, the game will be in our hand

The nation is alarmed right now.

Across the board people want us to win in any way possible, so no one needs to worry if this is right or wrong – whatever the tactic.

Even if someone breaks one, it will have a big impact

Meeting regarding the PM House audio leaks

It’s interesting that the audio leak online as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was presiding over the inaugural meeting of the committee established to look into audio leaks.

Federal ministers, the cabinet secretary, and members of the Intelligence Bureau and Inter-Services Intelligence are all present during the meeting.

The committee was set up by the federal government to look into the PM House security lapse and recommend safety measures.