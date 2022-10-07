At a U.S.-Canadian border crossing, a guy from New York City was accused of concealing three Burmese pythons in his jeans.On July 15, 2018, a bus travelling through northern New York was allegedly carrying the snakes that Calvin Bautista, 36, is suspected of transporting.

Federal laws and an international convention that list Burmese pythons as “injurious to humans” govern their importation.In accordance with a statement from U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Bautista, of Queens, was arraigned on the federal smuggling charge on Tuesday in Albany and released pending trial.

The attorney for Bautista received an email requesting comment.According to federal prosecutors, the charge carries a possible penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The Burmese python, one of the biggest snakes in the world, is a threatened species in its native Asia and an invasive species in Florida where it poses a threat to local wildlife.