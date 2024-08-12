Laiba Khan, the beautiful actress of Pakistani showbiz industry, made her fans crazy with her fun and playful performances in printed frocks. Recently, actress Laiba Khan shared some new pictures from her official account on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, which are in the hearts of fans. In these pictures, Laiba Khan can be seen wearing a printed frock, while the killer looks in the open skirts are making the actress look stunning.

The pictures created a sensation on the social media, while the post is being liked by the social media users as well as the series of loving comments from the fans.