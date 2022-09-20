The International Rescue Committee (IRC) announced Tuesday that Hollywood actor and international humanitarian Angelina Jolie is traveling to Pakistan to aid communities impacted by the disastrous floods.

Over 1,500 people have died, 33 million have been affected, and a third of the country has been covered in water as a result of the country’s widespread heavy rains and flooding.

Jolie is in town to observe and comprehend the situation, as well as to hear from those who have been directly impacted by the flooding. According to the IRC’s statement, she will be listening to their testimonies, discussing their needs, and debating how to avoid similar suffering in the future.

Jolie is slated to visit the IRC’s disaster response operations and local organizations aiding displaced people, including Afghan refugees. Jolie previously visited victims of the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan while serving as the UNHCR’s goodwill ambassador.

Pakistan is also the second-largest refugee host country in the world. Afghan refugees have been hosted by the nation’s citizens for more than 40 years.

Jolie will draw attention to the pressing need for aid for the people of Pakistan and for long-term solutions to the challenges of climate change, mass migration, and ongoing instability that the world is currently experiencing.

People urgently require access to food, clean water, housing, and medical treatment, according to the IRC’s most recent needs assessment. Everyone surveyed by the organization stated that menstrual hygiene products are unavailable to women and girls.