A 16-year-old Indian girl who was allegedly set on fire and gang-raped by two males has died in the hospital, according to police,

In the most recent incident, a girl from a rural area was allegedly attacked by two males early this month and set on fire.

Both incidents happened in the impoverished northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which has 230 million residents and frequently makes headlines for crimes of a similar nature.

She was taken to a hospital in Lucknow, the state capital, where she passed away on Monday from her wounds.”We detained the culprits within two hours of the incident being.

According to Prabhu, police had subsequently set up shop close to the girl’s house “to control any untoward event.”In a nation with high rates of crime against women, the girl belonged to the Dalit caste, which is at the bottom of the Hindu caste system. Dalits experience disproportionately high levels of sexual violence.

Less than a week before her death on Monday, two Dalit sisters, ages 15 and 17, were discovered hanging from a tree after allegedly being sexually abused and killed by six men.

