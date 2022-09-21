On her visit to Dadu, Angelina Jolie hears Dadu women one of the most badly impacted regions by the terrible flood, Hollywood star and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie listened to the flood-stricken women’s accounts of the pains and horrors they confront.

According to credible sources, Jolie is expected to remain an additional two days while she supports towns in Pakistan that have been devastated by the floods.

Angelina inspected the damaged areas during her third trip to Pakistan so far to assess the relief efforts being carried out there.

She visited the flood-hit districts in a boat while being guarded by the Pakistan Army, as well as took an overhead photo of the district that had been devastated by the flooding.

The purpose of the humanitarian worker’s visit is to observe and understand the situation, as well as to hear from those who have been directly impacted by the flooding.

According to the IRC’s statement, she will discuss their needs and ways to stop this suffering in the future.

Jolie is slated to visit the IRC’s disaster response operations and local organizations aiding displaced people, including Afghan refugees. Jolie As the goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, Jolie has previously traveled to Pakistan to see the victims of the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods.