West and Iran at odds As the United States stated it did not anticipate a breakthrough on renewing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week’s UN General Assembly, Iran and the West remained at odds on Tuesday over UN investigations of uranium traces at three Iranian facilities.

West and Iran at odds Before committing to fully implementing a proposed deal to resuscitate the nuclear pact, Tehran has pressed Washington to promise to end investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into uranium traces detected at three unauthorized sites.

West and Iran at odds However, the United States and its allies disagree, stating that the investigations cannot be finished until Iran has provided the Vienna-based UN agency with adequate responses.

The IAEA needs the investigations to be concluded in order to make sure that the signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are not covertly transferring nuclear material that they could use to build a bomb.

Following their discussions at the annual summit of world leaders in New York, French President Emmanuel Macron & Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi both outlined their well-known positions on the uranium traces issue.

The West won’t put pressure on the IAEA to end the investigations, Macron told reporters after his meeting with Raisi.

House’s national security adviser, said during a speech in Washington that he did not anticipate any progress during this week’s UN meetings but reaffirmed the US willingness to revive the agreement, under which Iran limited its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Raisi noted that Tehran is still insisting that the IAEA end its investigations and that the United States, which withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump, give assurances to prevent further reneging.

According to the office of Iran’s supreme leader, Raisi told Macron that Iran’s demand for safeguards was “absolutely acceptable and logical.” “We think that an agreement cannot be reached without the IAEA terminating its investigations.”