WhatsApp users on Android have been warned that a bug could disrupt their phone calls. The bug turns off the microphone when the app is turned off or the screen is dimmed, which means that if an Android user uses another app during a call or does not touch the screen for a long time and the speaker is on, the call could potentially be disconnected.

According to a report by Tech Issue Today, affected users have been experiencing this issue for some time in posts on social networking platform Reddit and other online forums.

A OnePlus Community post complained that the issue was posted in 2019.

The user wrote that whenever they are on a WhatsApp call and switch to another app, their sound automatically turns off. When WhatsApp is re-launched, the sound is restored. This is what happens when the screen locks in the middle of a WhatsApp call, and the other party does not hear the call until the screen is unlocked and the app is returned.