Army Chief General Asim Munir says that chaos is not suitable for a progressive country with a population of 25 crores. It is a prayer and wish that the recent elections bring economic stability to the country.

In a statement released by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, it said that the Army Chief congratulated the nation on the successful conduct of the general elections and said that the caretaker government, the Election Commission and the political parties congratulated on the conduct of the elections. deserve to

The Army Chief while congratulating all the winning candidates in the general elections said that free participation of the people for the right to vote is proof of their commitment to democracy.

General Asim Munir said that the law enforcement agencies deserve more praise for creating a safe election environment despite the difficulties, the constructive role of the media, civil administration and the judiciary made possible the successful conduct of the largest election exercise in the history of the nation.

General Elections: Independent candidates won 99, PML-N 71 and PP won 53 National Assembly seats.

The Chief of the Pakistan Army said that elections and democracy are a means of serving the people of Pakistan, we should consider where the country stands today and where should be our right place among other nations.

He added that elections are not a contest of winning and losing but an exercise in determining the mandate of the people, a representative government of democratic forces will better represent the diverse politics of the country with national purpose.

He said that the people of Pakistan have shown their common trust in the Constitution of Pakistan, political parties should respond to the trust of the nation with political maturity and unity, anarchy is not suitable for a progressive country of 25 crore population, pray and wish. It is hoped that these elections will bring political and economic stability and prosperity in the country.