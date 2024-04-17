After Karachi for the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, the camp of the Pakistan Hockey Team has started in Islamabad.

The players trained in the morning session at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad and practised under the supervision of coach Mohammad Usman in the morning session.

The camp is organized under the chairmanship of Tariq Bugti, where 36 players reported on the first day of the camp.

On the other hand, the second camp has been going on for three days in Karachi, which has been organized under the working federation under the chairmanship of Shehla Raza.