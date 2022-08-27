In Pakistan’s flood-affected regions, relief camps are housing around 498,833 flood victims. Out of 166 districts, about 66 have been labelled as “calamity hit.” The need for critical items also keeps expanding as more people are affected by the flood.

The victims are still receiving aid from the Pakistan Army, national organizations, government organizations, and NGOs. Perishable food and other low-priority donations, on the other hand, may not make it to their destination and remain useless.

The government needs more than Rs72 billion to provide relief and restoration for flood victims. Over Rs7 billion in monetary assistance is needed, as well as approximately Rs9 billion for non-food items and nearly Rs2 billion for medical costs, pursuant to the second tender assessment report.

Over Rs. 9 billion should be set aside for the purchase of equipment to expedite the relief effort, while Rs. 5 billion should be available to save the livestock. Approximately 82,000 dwellings and the total infrastructure need to be rebuilt, according to Independent Urdu.

Here is a list of things to think about delivering to the victims or leaving at camps collecting donations before you decide to donate to the continuing relief operations around the nation.

clean water for drinking

Dry fuel, such as wood or kerosene Dry food

Children’s dry milk and cartons of liquid milk

place of blankets and duvets, use linen sheets

stitched clothing that is easily wearable

In the midst of still flood water, plastic shoes’ stitching is ineffective.

For female victims, sanitary pads (with disposal wrappers) or cotton napkins

Raw foods like rice, flour, and lentils for those stranded inside their homes because of flooding outside

Dry foods like dates and roasted black chana

Cattle’s dry feed Tents

Only those who live close to relief camps and who can easily receive donations can receive cooked food with a lower risk of it going bad.