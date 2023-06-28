Karachi: Senior actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Bushra Ansari spoke in favor of actress Yumna Zaidi.

A few days ago, actress Nadia Afghan in an interview called actress Yumna Zaidi as an overrated actress in the industry and her statement was going viral on social media.

However, now senior actress Bushra Ansari has rejected Nadia Afghan’s statement calling it her personal view.

In the comment section of a post, Bushra Ansari wrote that the host should not ask such questions and as seniors we should not underrate the new generation.

Addressing Nadia Afghan, Bushra wrote that Yumna Zaidi is an excellent actress and I find her talented like Ruhi Bano, but if you have an opinion, don’t say it in public, it’s bad.

A few hours later, Bushra Ansari shared a picture of fellow actress Nadia Afghan on social media and wrote that Nadia is a great actress and director, she is like my younger sister. I just gave him a piece of advice about expressing my thoughts.

Bushra Ansari further wrote that “People overreact to everything. Nadia is a senior actress. Don’t misbehave with her. I request you not to put the host artiste in such a situation.”

It should be remembered that in an interview, Nadia Afghan called the popular actress Yumna Zaidi an actress who received too much fame.