BAJAUR: According to the army’s media wing, three terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Inayat Qilla in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Bajaur on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the IBO was carried out in response to reports of terrorist activity in the Bajaur neighbourhood of Inayat Qila. when the security forces and militants engaged in a heavy firefight, which ended with the terrorists, including their commander Shafi, being killed.

The ISPR added that weapons and ammunition had also been found, and that those killed had been involved in terrorist actions, including assaults on security personnel.

According to the ISPR, the area was being sanitised to get rid of any potential terrorists that may have been present.