Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, are said to be dating.

The relationship between Suhana and Agastya has reportedly been confirmed by specific sources, according to media. Suhana makes her acting debut in the movie Archies.

As per media, Suhana and Agastya also attended the Kapoor family’s Christmas dinner where Agastya presented Suhana to the family as a friend. Both of them have been spending time with one another for a long time, and the series began on the set of the movie Archies, which neither of them has kept a secret.

The son’s choice to date Suhana, however, has reportedly been welcomed by Amitabh’s daughter, who likes Suhana and is said to be aware of the relationship.