LAHORE: Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sent his condolences to Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of the PML-N, on Saturday after she underwent throat surgery.

Maryam Nawaz underwent a three-hour throat operation in Switzerland the day before, according to Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who stated Maryam Nawaz was doing well.

According to the minister, the PML-N senior vice president thanked everyone who prayed for her and sent her well wishes, especially party members.

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “Get well soon… warmest regards to @MaryamNSharif.

The third week of January is anticipated to see Maryam Nawaz return to Pakistan after receiving a crucial role in the party earlier this month.