By Sardar Khan Niazi

Neoliberalism, the economic philosophy that gained ground in the late 20th century, has reshaped American society. With its emphasis on market-driven policies, deregulation, privatization, and a reduction in government intervention, neoliberalism has left a significant imprint on the country’s social and economic landscape. Now, as the progressive movement surges forward, many are asking whether it is possible to undo the damage done by decades of neoliberal policies. Neoliberalism, championed by figures like Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, promoted the idea that the free market, unimpeded by government restrictions, would create wealth and prosperity for all. Under neoliberal policies, the rich have become wealthier while the poor and middle class have struggled. The 2008 financial crisis, sparked by the deregulation of the financial sector, is a stark example of the dangers of unfettered capitalism. Despite bailouts for banks and corporations, ordinary Americans bore the brunt of the crisis. Neoliberalism has been accompanied by a push to privatize public services, including healthcare, education, and transportation. The result has been a decline in quality and access for working-class families, while wealthier individuals have been able to afford private alternatives. Environmental regulations, weakened under neoliberal regimes, have contributed to the climate crisis. Deregulation of industries, particularly in fossil fuels, has allowed corporations to prioritize profits over the planet’s well-being, often at the expense of future generations. Progressives in America, particularly those aligned with the left-wing wing of the Democratic Party, have begun to challenge neoliberalism head-on. Figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are advocating for policies that counteract the harm done by neoliberalism. However, can they succeed? One of the most significant challenges to neoliberalism is the push for universal healthcare. The Affordable Care Act was a step toward reform, but progressives are calling for Medicare for all, aiming to replace the privatized healthcare system with a public, universal model that ensures healthcare as a human right, not a commodity. Progressives argue that addressing inequality requires taxing the wealthiest Americans and corporations. Proposals like the Green New Deal and wealth taxes are aimed at redistributing wealth and addressing systemic poverty. Labor unions have been severely weakened under neoliberalism, but progressives are pushing for stronger protections for workers, including raising the federal minimum wage and improving workplace conditions. A revitalized labor movement could be key to rebuilding the power of working people. In response to the environmental degradation caused by neoliberal policies, progressives are advocating for aggressive action on climate change, transitioning to renewable energy, and creating green jobs to both protect the environment and provide economic opportunity. While the progressive agenda offers hope, there are significant barriers to reversing neoliberal policies. Corporate power, entrenched interests, and a political system increasingly influenced by money are formidable opponents. Furthermore, political polarization and a fragmented media landscape have made it more difficult to build consensus around progressive policies. The influence of big business, particularly in sectors like healthcare, energy, and finance, makes it difficult to enact policies that challenge the status quo. Lobbyists and corporate donors often work to maintain neoliberal policies that favor their bottom lines. Many Americans have been conditioned to believe in the virtues of a free-market system, and some are skeptical of progressive reforms. This resistance, combined with deep partisan divides, makes it challenging to push through major changes. Even within the Democratic Party, there is resistance to fully embracing progressive policies. Centrist Democrats have long been aligned with neoliberal economics, and this ideological divide poses a challenge to the progressive movement’s goals. Undoing the damage of neoliberalism will not be easy, but it is not impossible. America’s progressives are working to reclaim policies that prioritize people over profits.