Islamabad, – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad successfully organized the inaugural ceremony of the Indonesian Corner at the National Library of Pakistan on 27 November 2025, marking a significant milestone in strengthening cultural, educational, and intellectual cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The ceremony was hosted by Ambassador Chandra W. Sukotjo, and graced by distinguished dignitaries including Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi; Prime Secretary of the National Library of Indonesia, Dr. Joko Santoso; and Director General of the National Library of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Ali Shahzad Muzaffar.

The event was also attended by all ASEAN Ambassadors and High Commissioners, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, Indonesian community including students, and representatives of the Pakistani community, reflecting strong people-to-people ties between the two brotherly nations.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Chandra W. Sukotjo highlighted the significance of the Indonesian Corner as a symbol of mutual trust and enduring friendship between the two nations.

“Having a military background, I understand that trusting your colleagues means trusting them with your weapons. In the same spirit, the dedicated space for the Indonesian Corner at the National Library of Pakistan stands as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s trust in Indonesia and its confidence in our longstanding friendship. We are sincerely grateful for this trust,” he remarks drawing upon his background as a military officer.

In his address, Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi stated that the Indonesian Corner symbolized a bridge between the two peoples. “It will provide greater access to Indonesia’s literature, heritage, and intellectual traditions, and will support research, learning, and cultural understanding for students and visitors alike. Such initiatives strengthen not only our institutions but also the people-to-people connections that define enduring friendships,” he said.

Another important feature of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Library of Indonesia and the National Library of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of library and information management. The MoU was signed by Prime Secretary, Dr. Joko Santoso and Director General Mr. Muhammad Ali Shahzad Muzaffar.

The Director General of the National Library of Pakistan underscored the importance of this institutional partnership. “The signing of the MoU between our two national libraries further deepens this collaboration,” he said while expressing his commitment to support all programs at the Indonesian Corner.

In his turn, the Prime Secretary of the National Library of Indonesia described the Indonesian Corner represented a significant milestone in Indonesia and Pakistan bilateral ties. “It reflects deep trust and mutual respect. We are confident that this Corner will grow into a vibrant hub of learning and a lasting symbol of the enduring friendship between our two nations,” he said while expressing his commitment to continue supporting the Corner by donating 1,000 books in the future.

The National Library of Indonesia holds one of the largest and richest collections in Southeast Asia. In 2024, the National Library of Indonesia received the UNESCO/JIKJI Memory of the World Prize, the first time this honor has been awarded to an Indonesian institution.

Before the event concluded, Ambassador Chandra W. Sukotjo presented book of 75 Years of Indonesia and Pakistan Diplomatic Relations to the distinguished guests as a gesture of goodwill and optimism to the cordial relations between two brotherly nations.

The event was closed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a guided tour of the newly inaugurated Indonesian Corner, symbolizing a new chapter in the ever-growing partnership between Pakistan and Indonesia and reaffirming their shared commitment to cultural diplomacy, mutual understanding, and lasting friendship.

During the event, guests were treated to the Indonesian diverse traditional snacks including both savory and sweet options. While guests enjoyed these refreshments, the Indonesian students feautured vibrant cultural performances including Javanese Gamelan as well as a medley of Archipelago dances, showcasing Indonesia’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Up to two days after the inauguration, the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Indonesian News Agency of Antara, displayed photos depicting the close relationship between Indonesia and Pakistan.