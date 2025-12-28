Senior central leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal has alleged that Imran Farooq was killed by the founder of MQM, the founder of Muttahida got drunk and ordered to kill Imran Farooq.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that the founder of MQM is a drama lover, the founder of Muttahida sings item songs on dead bodies, the founder of Muttahida thinks that he is a king.

He said that the founder of MQM staged a drama on the body of Dr. Imran Farooq’s wife, the founder received a donation of millions of pounds to send the body to Pakistan, Imran Farooq was given a marker gift on the birthday of the founder of Muttahida, and appealed to receive a donation for the body.

The founder of Muttahida has been taking funding from RAW, it has ruined an entire generation and is still ruining it, how many people has it eaten in 40 years, it is still eating, I request the children of Imran Farooq not to contact the founder.

He said that the founder of MQM collected donations from all over the world to send the body to Pakistan. I had stopped talking about the founder of MQM for two years. He is acting. 500,000 pounds came out from under the pillow. 600,000 pounds came out from the office. He did not have 6000 pounds for Imran Farooq’s wife.

The federal minister said that the founder of MQM is the biggest traitor of the Muhajir nation. The Muhajir nation is very unfortunate. What a criminal leader we have got. How many people has he eaten in 40 years? He is still eating. We were going around with constitutional amendments. Allah had given him so much power. At that time, he did not realize this. Now he is telling us. He once went on strike for constitutional amendments. When 500,000 people gathered for one voice, if he had done all this 20 years ago, there would have been a constitutional amendment in 10 minutes. But he did not want it.