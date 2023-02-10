WAZIRABAD: A young Saudi guy who had recently returned to the country died after allegedly receiving the incorrect injection in the hospital.

The dead, Daniyal, was recently back from Saudi Arabia and lived at Kanwan Mohallah in Wazirabad. The emergency services at the hospital were suspended as a huge group of local residents gathered outside.

According to sources, there was a dispute among the locals, and the police attempted to evacuate the doctor wearing a police uniform but they also attempted to take the doctor.