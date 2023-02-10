ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that the administration had chosen to turn the ongoing rescue and relief operations for Turkiye into a national campaign.

He declared in tweets posted on the social media site Twitter that “We will enlist the backing of the business community, religious intellectuals, and educational institutions.Throughout this trying time, Pakistan will support Turkiye.

Government has decided to expand the ongoing rescue & relief efforts for Türkiye into a countrywide campaign. We will enlist the support of business community, religious scholars & educational institutions. Pakistan will continue to stand by Türkiye in this difficult hour. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 9, 2023

“Just spoke to all Chief Ministers and asked them to take leadership of the national relief campaign for earthquake-affected people in Turkiye,” the prime minister added.

“This earthquake is the deadliest in a century. We shall continue to support our Turkish brothers and sisters as one nation with two states.