Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has filed an application to form a judicial commission on the alleged rigging of general elections in 2024.

In the petition filed by Imran Khan, it has been said that a judicial commission consisting of the serving judges of the Supreme Court should be formed to investigate the issue of election rigging, the judicial commission should audit the general elections and the results after that.

The petition has requested that the federal and provincial governments formed in the country should be stopped from working immediately and the report of the judicial commission should be made public.

It should be noted that in the general elections to be held on February 8, 2024, no political party could get a simple majority to form the government alone, the Muslim League-N stood first with 75 seats, while the People’s Party got 54 seats and 101 independents. The candidates were also declared successful.