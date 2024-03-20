Islamabad: The Supreme Court has upheld the decision to pay pensions to 11,500 pensioners of the National Bank.

The National Bank filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the decision to pay the pension, which was heard by a 3-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The Supreme Court rejected the review petition of the National Bank and in its decision declared that the National Bank should pay 60 billion rupees a month as pension to 11,500 retired employees.

The Supreme Court dismissed the revision petition after 6 years and upheld the decision to grant pensions to the employees.