ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (CJ IHC) stated that no one has the right to stage a sit-in on the freeway while underlining the rights of the people to maintain the regularity of their everyday lives.

Local traders complained in a plea to CJ IHC Justice Aamer Farooq about the possibility of road closures as a result of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in on Thursday.The traders’ appeal and the PTI sit-in and demonstrations for a No Objection Certificate were combined by the court (NOC).

Both Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal and Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon appeared before the court in this respect.The traders’ attorney indicated during the court that the containers on the highways have created significant issues.

The Advocate General in Islamabad asserted that this matter should be handled concurrently with PTI’s request for a NOC for the sit-in and rally even though that request is still pending.In response, the petitioner’s attorney said that in order to maintain traffic flow on highways and motorways, orders should be made.

The Chief Justice commented on this, saying that because there are foreigners in Islamabad, the mobility of diplomats will also be impacted by the closing of highways and motorways. No one has the authority to declare a protest on a highway and then just stand there, the court emphasised.

The Chief Justice added that while individuals who wish to protest have a right to do so, locals’ rights shouldn’t be impacted.According to Justice Aamer Farooq, the Federation has responsibility over roads and highways. It is obvious that the Federation can provide guidance in this area.

The Islamabad High Court then postponed the hearing on the petition of the traders against traffic blockages as a result of PTI sit-ins and rallies till tomorrow (Friday).