ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has met all the targets for the last tranche from the IMF.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, it has been said that the talks with the IMF review mission are scheduled from March 14 to 18 and Pakistan has fulfilled all the targets of receiving the last installment under the standby agreement.

The Ministry of Finance says that if a staff-level agreement is reached with the IMF, the review mission will recommend the release of a tranche of $1.1 billion and the tranche will be released after the recommendations of the review mission are approved by the IMF Executive Board.

Pakistan willing to take bigger and longer program from IMF

On the other hand, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan is willing to take a bigger and longer program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the finance minister said that he wants to take a big and long-term program from the IMF. Pakistan will try to take a big program according to its quota. If you want to take the longest-term program, there will be continuity in the IMF program, so there will be economic discipline