We have put Pakistan on the path of development: Gul Asghar Khan, People have lost faith in elections: Faisal Chaudhry

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News S.K. Niazi, while conducting his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, member of National Assembly PPP Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said Industry is closing down in the country, Industry is closing down due to increase in mark-ups, the country is being accepted all over the world, the internal situation in Pakistan is not good, unemployment and poverty have increased in the country, people are craving for two-time bread, the internal situation in Pakistan needs to be improved, there was an exhibition in Karachi today, people from outside are coming for business, there is a need to increase exports in the country, we should benefit from Udan Pakistan, Pakistan will benefit only from Rekodic projects, Corruption has increased a lot in the country, corruption has increased, corruption has increased at all levels Yes, the IMF report also mentions corruption, a delegation from the European Union came to Pakistan yesterday, the country’s exports are improving, the PPP has won seats in South Punjab, PTI people should not leave the field open, PTI people have gone into a dead end, all stakeholders should play their role for the betterment of the country, the PPP never wants democracy to derail.

Leader IPP Gul Asghar Khan said many experiments have been done with Pakistan, governments are not allowed to complete their term in Pakistan, first there was talk, now work is being done in the country, we have put Pakistan on the path of development, we will take every step to stop corruption from the country, during the Ottoman era, DPOs were appointed with money, corruption is a big problem, we have to think of a solution instead of blaming each other, terrorism has raised its head again in the country, all political parties should play their role to eliminate terrorism, where were Sadiq Sanjrani’s votes, Maryum Nawaz has put Punjab on the path of development, PTI members boycott everything, If the founder is in jail, our leaders should also be in jail, all problems can be solved through negotiations, PTI members do not want to talk to anyone, all parties have to respect the mandate, our doors are open for 24 hours, come on, all problems can be solved through negotiations, Pakistan is currently in a state of war I am, political parties should come together for the betterment of Pakistan.

Leader of PTI Faisal Chaudhry said record corruption has increased in the current government, serious steps must be taken to eliminate corruption, corruption is increasing in all provinces, the common man in the country is yearning for two-time bread, the salaried class in Pakistan has become very fed up, the situation in the country is not going well, the elite is getting richer than the rich, only the poor are getting poorer, If corruption is to become a series problem, they will have to think of a solution to it, they are punishing the poor, PTI has won the election on two seats, PTI should not have stood on these two seats, the People’s Party which is the government She is an ally and is accusing them, people have lost faith in elections, Instead of shouting, practical work should be done, proper politics could not be done in Haripur, our workers were picked up in Punjab, people did not come out in Faisalabad on the occasion of the by-elections, the country will run when the mandate is given to it, the allegations made by the Election commission against Sohail Afridi are baseless, they are putting pressure on Sohail Afridi, he will not come under their pressure.